Welcome to the public markets, LinkedIn! The market at large is getting mauled right now, but of all the big public tech companies we watch closely, none has been hit as badly in the last week as LinkedIn, which is down 25%.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.