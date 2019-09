While the world obsesses over Apple’s stock and its march past $600, three other big tech company stocks are quietly having much better years. On a year to date basis, LinkedIn is up 60%, Priceline is up 52%, and Salesforce is up 51%. Apple is up 48%.



