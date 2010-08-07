CHART OF THE DAY: IAC As Good An Investment As Apple So Far This Year

Here’s a weird wrinkle for you. IAC’s stock is up just about as much as Apple’s year to date, while the rest of the major tech stocks are all flat or down for the year.



Apple we get. It’s introduced the iPad which is a hit. It also has the iPhone 4, which is selling well. IAC is a bit more of mystery. Did you know they make most of their money from search?

