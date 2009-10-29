CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Big Ad Budget Pays Off

Apple must spend a billion dollars a year on those inescapable Mac vs. PC ads, right? Well, not quite. It’s only spending half a billion.



Here, via Fortune is a breakdown of Apple’s ad budget. It’s spending less money overall than Dell and Microsoft, and less as a percentage of revenue as RIM and Microsoft.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.