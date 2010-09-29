CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Hasn't Acquired Any Companies This Year

What’s the easiest job in tech in 2010? Being Microsoft’s M&A boss. The software giant has not made a single acquisition this year.



Every other major tech company in the world has acquired at least 3 companies, according to this chart from CB Insights.

This is pretty wild considering Microsoft is loaded with cash, and it’s working on a number of new products, especially in mobile and search. It’s hard to believe no companies — large or small — interested Microsoft enough to open its wallet.

