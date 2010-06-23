CHART OF THE DAY: Even Without The Obama Splurge, Your Taxes Are Heading Much Higher

Even without recent spending, the growing cost of government benefits will result in four decades of rising taxes.Thanks to 10 years of rising government costs, the taxation wake-up call will be even more painful.



The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, estimates a $12,636 (inflation-adjusted) tax increase will be needed just to cover entitlement costs.

Wealthy Americans should watch for the tax hikes to begin on January 1, when Obama lets tax cuts expire for people who earn more than 250,000. The rest may spend the rest of their life on the watch for value-added taxes, excise taxes, and more.

