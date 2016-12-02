CHART OF THE DAY: Takeaway food sales in Australia are going bonkers

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP / Getty Images

Have you nearly been barreled over by a cyclist making a food delivery recently, or come home from work completely knackered and couldn’t be bothered to cook?

If you’ve answered yes to one or both, you’re not alone.

Just have a look at takeaway food sales in Australia over the past decade, particularly in the past year.

Enormous.

According to the ABS, they rose by a further 0.5% in October to $1.54 billion in seasonally adjusted terms, leaving the increase from a year earlier at 12.7% – a pace not seen since June 2010.

In each Australian state, sales in this category are growing at more than 7% per annum, and often even more.

In New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia, takeaway food sales have ballooned by more than 14% over the past year.

While there may be other undercurrents at play, it’s clear that the likes of Foodora, Menulog, Deliveroo, among others, are contributing to the surge in takeaway food sales.

As a nation, we’re becoming increasingly time poor, and this digital disruption is making our lives a little easier.

Given the current trend, expect the number of cyclists weaving in and out of traffic with a big colourful box on the back of their bike to become a more common sight in the future.

