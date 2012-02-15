CHART OF THE DAY: Tablets Are Going To Be Bigger Than You Think

Tablets have been huge sellers, but how big is the market going to be?



BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s research service, forecasts today that global tablet sales, including e-readers (in light blue in the chart) will hit 481 million units by 2015, becoming a more than $100 billion market. That’s enormous growth.

Why are we so bullish on tablets? We think they’re going to replace PCs for most tasks. Consumers love them, they are making inroads in enterprise and education, and they will blow up in emerging markets.

