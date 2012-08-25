CHART OF THE DAY: The Older You Are, The More Important You Consider The iPad To Be

The older a person is, the more important they consider a tablet like the iPad to be, according to the chart below which comes from Deloitte.



As you can see, it surveyed people of varying ages and asked if you own both a tablet and a regular computer, which do you consider to be more important? The younger you are, the more important you consider the regular computer to be.

This might seem surprising because tablets are so new and different, that you’d think a younger generation would love them.

But, when you think about it, it makes sense. A younger person knows how to max out the capabilities of a computer. A tablet is limited, which is probably frustrating for someone accustomed to doing 10 things at once on a computer.

For an older generation, computers are probably too complicated and too filled with features. A simpler interface and a more limited set of options is a better computing experience.

