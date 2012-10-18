CHART OF THE DAY: Where The iPad Fails In Comparison To A Normal Computer

We teamed up with SurveyMonkey to find out how people use their tablets versus how they use laptops/desktop computers. As the iPad becomes more and more popular, we want to know what people feel like they can’t do with it compared to a traditional computer.



According to our survey, tablets like the iPad are most useful for surfing the web, reading news, social networking, and playing games. It’s about tied with traditional computers for email. What is a traditional computer better at? Banking, shopping, creating documents, and doing work related activities.

(Also, for what it’s worth 73% of the people that responded to the survey said their tablet was an iPad.)

