CHART OF THE DAY: There's Been A Big Drop In The Average Selling Price Of Tablets

The average selling price (ASP) of tablets keeps falling. The ASP fell 17 per cent from 2010—when it was pretty much just the iPad—to 2011. Through the first six months of this year alone, the ASP has fallen another 17 per cent.

The drop is driven partly by the introduction of $200 mini tablets like the Kindle Fire, but also a fall in price of the dominant large-screen devices. As we discussed earlier this week, the ASP of iPad’s has fallen significantly from a year ago.

