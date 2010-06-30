CHART OF THE DAY: The Sovereign Debt Crisis Snuck Up On Us Out Of Nowhere

The Bank of England’s new Financial Stability Report points to a perceived dramatic increase in the importance of sovereign debt risk to market participants.



In November 2009, only about 25% of market participants surveyed in the UK were concerned about sovereign risk. Now nearly 70% of those surveyed see it as a worry.

RBS, who republished the Bank of England’s chart, suggest that this move in UK market sentiment is not surprising. The dramatic increase has left all other worries behind, except for those concerns about another economic downturn.

More broadly, with world governments intervening in every aspect of the private sector, it only makes sense that the market would view government as the last area to worry about.

