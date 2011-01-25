CHART OF THE DAY: The Next 20 Years Will Be A Boom Time For Africa

All the talk in terms of the emerging world tends to be centered on China, Brazil, and India, the biggest of the BRICs. But over the next 20-years, there may be an under-explored play out there that you should start monitoring.



Sub-Saharan Africa, according to Standard Chartered, will witness a growth boom of 7% annually between now and 2030. The rise is a result of political stability increasing throughout the region, a surge in population growth of 50% between 2010 and 2030, and changes in the way countries count their GDP numbers.

Not to mention a new source of demand and support.

From Standard Chartered:

Even though the region’s share of exports to Asia may currently be relatively small compared to that of the West, Asian demand should continue to help Africa via higher commodity prices. Moreover, China is providing development aid to Africa and helping to build infrastructure.

Sub-Saharan Africa will benefit from the same broader growth story the world will bear witness to in the next 20 years, that of China and the rising East.

