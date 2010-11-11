CHART OF THE DAY: An Update On The S&P 500 Priced In Gold

Gregory White, Kamelia Angelova
Pricing the S&P 500 has become in gold is all the rage and the WSJ just did an updated on this, so we figured we’d to the same.

Since then, gold has rallied yet again and, while the S&P 500 has rallied over that period in dollar terms, in gold it is much less impressive.

In fact, the S&P 500 has actually declined since September, if you value your portfolio in gold.

chart of the day, stock to gold ratio, nov 2010

