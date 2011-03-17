Chart of the Day: Stockmarkets After Disasters

Great chart from the Economist, which even shows how the Dow fared after Pearl Harbor.



The chart shows the Nikkei’s reaction in the first three trading days after the current disaster is worse than all the others. The question is does the market know something or is it an overreaction.

This uncertainty is wreaking havoc in the global markets.

(click here if chart is not observable)

