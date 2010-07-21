CHART OF THE DAY: Nevada Is The New King Of Unemployment

This chart, from Calculated Risk, points to what are some shocking realities for states breaking unemployment records and a reshaping of the worst hit parts of the country.
Now Nevada is number 1 for unemployment, rather than Michigan, which held the title for four years until May 2010.
Rhode Island, Georgia, and Connecticut are notably close to their records.
Here are the 10 states with the worst unemployment levels >
