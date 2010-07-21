CHART OF THE DAY: Nevada Is The New King Of Unemployment

This chart, from Calculated Risk, points to what are some shocking realities for states breaking unemployment records and a reshaping of the worst hit parts of the country.



Now Nevada is number 1 for unemployment, rather than Michigan, which held the title for four years until May 2010.

Rhode Island, Georgia, and Connecticut are notably close to their records.

From Calculated Risk:

Here are the 10 states with the worst unemployment levels >

