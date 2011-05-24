CHART OF THE DAY: "Old People Suck At Startups"

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Who is going to be a successful entrepreneur?

Prolific early stage investor Ron Conway’s firm SV Angel gathered responses from 300 founders to try to answer that question. It’s not an exact science, but it seems young co-founders doing their second startup tend to produce better results than older sole founders on their first company.

Or as Michael Arrington put it today, “Old people suck at startups.”

Why is it that younger people have a tendency to succeed? Conway speculated that older founders are more cautious and will take earlier, cheaper exits for security, whereas a younger founder will let their company brew for a while, gaining value.

