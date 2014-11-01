CHART OF THE DAY: Starbucks' Mobile App Is Going Gangbusters

Dave Smith

Starbucks offered some interesting new data during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call on Thursday. According to CEO Howard Schultz, the Starbucks app processed $US1.17 billion in 2013, and the company has already processed nearly $US1.4 billion in 2014 by the app alone; it’s expected to reach $US2 billion by the end of the year.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Starbucks’ mobile payment volume has leaped to $US517 million from $US302 million a year ago — a jump of more than 70% — with over 12 million current users of the mobile app. But those numbers should only increase now that Schultz plans on implementing a mobile ordering and payment system set to launch later next year. “Imagine the ability to create a standing order of Starbucks delivered hot to your desk daily,” Schultz said. “That’s our version of e-commerce on steroids.”

Bii sai cotd sbux mobile payments volumeBI Intelligence

