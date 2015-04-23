CHART OF THE DAY: Stan and Netflix are owning the Australian video streaming market

Frank Underwood from House of Cards on Netflix Australia. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

The battle for users in the Australian online streaming market was taken up a notch last month when US juggernaut Netflix arrived Down Under.

Releasing its April Benchmark Report analysing the local subscription video on demand market, Australian app Gyde – which helps users figure out which streaming TV providers host the content they enjoy watching – has found Stan is in the lead for total streamable hours.

But Netflix appears to be closing the gap with new content being added weekly since its launch in March.

This chart shows the breakdown of total streamable hours across the five key players in the Australian market.

