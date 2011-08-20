CHART OF THE DAY: The Great Stocks Vs. Gold Round Trip

Joe Weisenthal
The whole pricing-everything-in-gold exercise can be a bit silly, but still we can’t help but take notice of this one…

When priced in gold stocks have now returned to where they were at the market’s low-point, back in 2009. Actually, we’re even worse now.

This chart comparing the SPY ETF (S&P 500) to the GLD ETF (gold) gets the point across pretty clearly.

chart of the day, s&p 500 to gold rati, aug 2011

