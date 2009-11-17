CHART OF THE DAY: Sprint Still Winning The Mobile Web War

It’s been hard to get excited about much at Sprint Nextel over the last several years, as the carrier has lost buckets of money and subscribers. (Though there are a few recent, modest signs of improvement.)



But Sprint is still leading its rivals in one important metric: Getting its subscribers to pay up for mobile data services, such as text messaging and mobile Web subscriptions.

In Q3, Sprint’s CDMA customers — not including its Nextel walkie-talkie network — spent an average $19 per month on data service, more than one-third of those subscribers’ total monthly bills. This is likely aided by a high number of corporate subscribers — BlackBerry, etc. — and devices like laptop cards.

Verizon and AT&T, the two largest U.S. carriers, are about $3-$4 lower per month, per subscriber. (AT&T looks better — almost as good as Sprint — when you only look at its smartphone-heavy “postpaid” subscriber base, and ignore prepaid. Verizon doesn’t disclose postpaid-only revenue.)

And T-Mobile is still in last place, thanks in large part to its slow start rolling out 3G access across the country, which is a key to getting people to buy smartphones and subscribe to $30/month mobile Web services.

