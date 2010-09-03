CHART OF THE DAY: Europe's Crisis Coming Back In 3... 2... 1...

While the financial problems of Europe’s periphery ‘PIIGS’ economies (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, and Spain), has receded substantially from business headlines, this doesn’t mean that their crisis is over, or even getting better.



In fact, the creditworthiness of nations such as Greece, Portugal, and Spain is looking worse than ever, as represented by % spread between the yield demanded by bondholder for 10-year PIIGS government bonds and the 10-year bonds of Germany (Germany is Europe’s version of a ‘risk-free’ yield to compare things against). For all of the PIIGS, it is worse off than before the European Unions’s one-trillion-dollar affirmations of support for the PIIGS, or before the much bally-hooed bank stress tests.

The frenzy surrounding the Eurozone crisis may have ebbed, but it’ll be back…

(Chart via Deutsche Bank, Global Economic Perspectives, 1 Sep 2010)

