CHART OF THE DAY: Hey New York Homeowners, Look Out Below

The latest Case-Shiller 20-city average showed fresh signs of a possible double dip in housing, but of course it’s a mixed bag. Some markets are on rebounding a little, and some are still slipping.



In the New York area, prices are still falling, while beleaguered San Diego is back on the rise. This makes sense, as the two markets have experienced the housing bust on a different schedule, but if New York is going to meet the other markets at the mean, then homeowners could be in for a further ride (down).

