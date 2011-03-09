CHART OF THE DAY: The Simple Reason Stocks Have Had Such An Incredible Two Years

Today is the 2-year anniversary of the March, 2009 bottom.



Why have stocks been on such a monster tear since then?

It’s not that complicated, really.

The v-shaped recovery in equities is closely echoed by the v-shaped recovery in earnings, as this chart from Citi’s Tobias Levkovich confirms. If earnings continue on their current trajectory, or something close to it, watch for stocks to follow.

