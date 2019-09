Did you panic and sell last week while it looked like the world was collapsing in a stew of radiation and Mideast chaos?



Hedge funds didn’t. They bought the F#$%!NG dip!

This chart stands out in the latest Bank of America Hedge Fund Monitor.

Check out the sharp spike in global macro hedge fund exposure to S&P longs last week.

