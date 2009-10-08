CHART OF THE DAY: The Dollar Collapse Is A Huge Part Of This Rally

Earlier today, David Rosenberg called the stock market rally a “money illusion,” since without the benefit of the dollar collapse, things look a lot worse. Well, the rally isn’t 100% based on the dollar… just about 50%.



As you can see here, since early May, when the Dollar really started breaking down the S&P 500 as measured in Euros is up less than half of what the S&P 500 is up in Dollar terms.

