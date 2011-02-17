CHART OF THE DAY: If You Hate America, You Should Invest In Tech Stocks

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch is out with a big, bullish report on tech stocks today.



It argues that many of the big premier names are straight-up cheap based on PE and growth.

Here’s another reason they like tech. Of all the S&P sectors, it’s the least exposed to the US economy. So if you hate the American economy, buy tech!

