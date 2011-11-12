CHART OF THE DAY: How Sony Actually Makes Money Is Very Surprising

Sony is a company famous for its consumer electronics like flat screen tvs, computers, and the PlayStation. But, incredibly, that’s not how it makes money.



Dan Frommer of SplatF points out the company loses hundreds of millions from consumer electronics. It actually makes money from its “financial services” division, which is made up of insurance and banking services.

Below is a breakdown of the operating income for each of its divisions in the most recent quarter.

