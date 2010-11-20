CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Paying The Most In Tech

How is Facebook getting so many talented employees?



Well, it’s a cool product, it has pre-IPO stock, and it’s small enough that an engineer feels like he or she can really make a difference at the company.

Of course, there might be another, more old fashioned reason too — Cold hard cash. According to Glassdoor.com (via CNBC) Facebook is paying the highest base salary in the tech world on average for engineers. Even when factoring in bonuses, Facebook still pays the most.

Facebook’s base salary is $110,500 on average for software engineers. Next closest is Cisco with $105,720. Google is fifth with $98,814. But, throw in the bonus and Google is second best paying.

This information runs contrary to what we’ve heard from a source familiar with Facebook who says the company is fairly strict about not paying high salaries. But, Glassdoor’s information is based on at least 28 employees anonymously self-reporting data.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.