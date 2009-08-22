CHART OF THE DAY: When Social Security Runs Out

The CBO has updated its projections for both outlays and revenue (via Market Ticker). For now, outlays are still less than revenue, though the “surplus” consists of IOUs. But the day is coming when the government won’t have that surplus anymore, and that could happen very shortly. The “outlays” line is an estimate, but the dark green shaded space shows the range of possibilities, including the possibility that a shortfall is just around the corner.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.