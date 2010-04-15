CHART OF THE DAY: Email's Reign Is Over, Social Networking Is The New King

Writing about this Morgan Stanley chart on his blog, mega-VC Fred Wilson writes:



“Even though I’ve been saying for years that social networking will one day usurp email, it’s a bit shocking to see that it has.

There are some caveats. My kids use Facebook as their primary inbox (they also use gmail). So some of what they do on Facebook is actually email.

But even so, it looks like email’s reign as the king of communication is ending and social networking is now supreme.”

