CHART OF THE DAY: How People Share Content On The Web

Mark Zuckerberg says people use Facebook “to stay updated on what’s happening around them and share with the people in their lives.”



Turns out it’s true.

According to AddToAny, a company that provides Web publishers tools to let their users share content, more people use Facebook to share links than any other service — including, to our surprise, email.

But watch out, Facebook. As a means of sharing content, Twitter is already about half as popular with only about one-tenth as many users.

This matters because content-sharers are the human crawlers that power both Facebook and Twitter’s real-time search engines–which could turn out to be the way both startups end up making big money.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.