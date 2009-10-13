CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo Is A Surprising Second Among User-Authentication Services

CBS Sports allows online viewers to sign into its live chat for SEC college football games using their log-ins from Facebook, Yahoo, Twitter or MySpace.
Gigya, which helps CBS, provided us with a breakdown of how much each service is used.
No surprise: most chat participants opting to use a third-party authentication service go for the popular Facebook Connect. More of a surprise: signing in with a Yahoo account is the second most popular choice.
That’s great news for Yahoo’s plans to be the centre of its users’ Internet experience.
