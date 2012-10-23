CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Owns Identity On The Internet

You know how you can sign-in to new mobile apps and Websites using your Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, or Yahoo IDs?



Janrain, a provider of social login services, says that the most popular option last quarter continues to be Facebook, by an increasingly wider margin.

It’s just more proof that Facebook owns identity on the Internet. That’s an asset that could prove very valuable when it comes to mobile advertising.

