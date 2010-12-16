CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Login Is More Popular Than Facebook Connect

Surprise! Google login is used by more people than Facebook Connect, according to data from Janrain Engage, a site that puts login widgets on websites.



Janrain based its data on logins across 300,000 different websites.

When we saw this chart we almost didn’t believe it. After all, Facebook Connect gets most of the hype and attention. Further, companies are using Facebook Connect as a cornerstone of their business, something that must scare Google.

The good news here for Google is that it has traction with people logging into different sites. If it can settle its internal battles over social, it could build a universal login product that rivals Facebook, and produces similarly valuable information.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.