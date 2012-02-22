CHART OF THE DAY: Social Gaming Will Be A $5 Billion Market By 2015

Social gaming has a lot of hype, but how big is the market going to be?



BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s research service, that the US social gaming market, including smartphones, will be a $5 billion market by 2015.

We think social gaming will reach new audiences and new people, and we think it’s disruptive to current models of video games. Because games are provided as a service they can be optimised on the go to improve the product and monetization, and they’re inherently viral because they live on social platforms.

