CHART OF THE DAY: Primetime On Facebook Is Monday To Wednesday

Social media marketers, take note. The best days to spam publish wall posts on Facebook that you want your “fans” to pay attention to are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.



Or so says marketing firm Virtue, which produced the chart we’ve published below.

The chart — compiled from nearly 200 million fans impressions on Facebook pages over a 5 month period — shows that users click on links in Facebook fan pages 10% of the time on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 9% of the time on Mondays, with much lower rates later in the week.

We do not know why this is (Virtue doesn’t speculate). Maybe it’s a data problem. Maybe it’s because people are more apt to procastinate on Facebook at the beginning of the week. Maybe marketers publish most of their new posts at the beginning of the week and most of the people who are going to click have already clicked by Thursday. Anyway, interesting.

