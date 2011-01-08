CHART OF THE DAY: Can't Afford Goldman's Facebook Stock? Here's Another Way To Play Facebook

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Since Goldman wanted a $2 million minimum investment to buy into its super popular Facebook fund, odds are you missed out.

But, we have some good news for smaller investors looking to get exposure to Facebook. There’s a fun penny stock called Snap Interactive, whose fortune is tied to Facebook.

The company has the most popular dating app on Facebook and charges a small fee for some users. It’s managed to generate $2.7 million in revenue last quarter up from $1.7 million the quarter before.

That growth has gotten some investors attention, and now the stock price is soaring — its up over 1,000% in the last 30 days. So, if you want to roll the dice, and you want to play a Facebook company on the public markets, here’s your chance.

