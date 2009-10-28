CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Is Closing In On BlackBerry, Fast

Apple’s iPhone 3GS is driving its market share higher and higher, according to a new study from ChangeWave Research.



The firm surveyed 4,255 consumers in September, and found 39% of them now have a smartphone, which is up from 37% from July and almost double from a year ago.

As more people buy smartphones, the iPhone 3GS is taking share, while Research In Motion is stalling. And yes, it looks ugly for Palm, but at least it has leveled off. Too bad it looks like Google’s Android is about to eat it alive.

