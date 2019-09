There are only two smartphone companies that matter: Samsung and Apple.



This chart shows preliminary smartphone shipment estimates for Q1 from analyst Horace Dediu of Asymco. As you can see, it’s a two horse race. Everyone else is irrelevant.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.