CHART OF THE DAY: Smartphone Sales To Beat PC Sales By 2011

Here’s why PC giants like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and everyone else all want a piece of the smartphone market: By the end of 2011, worldwide smartphone sales will pass worldwide PC sales, RBC analyst Mike Abramsky estimates, approaching 400 million annual shipments of each.
