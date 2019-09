Here’s a big shift happening right before our eyes: Smartphones now account for 50% of all mobile phones in the United States, Nielsen reports.



Don’t expect smartphone growth to slow any time soon. In the last three months, 66% of all mobile phones sold were smartphones.

