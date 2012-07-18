CHART OF THE DAY: A Devastating Chart For Microsoft And Nokia

This chart on the U.S. smartphone market from Nielsen has a double whammy of bad news for Microsoft and Nokia.



First, it shows that Microsoft’s old operating system has more marketshare than Windows Phone 7, its current operating system. And then, within that slice, we see that Samsung and HTC have sold more Windows Phone 7-based devices than Nokia.

This is not how things were supposed to work for either company. Microsoft’s revamped Windows Phone 7 was supposed to be a strong third place contender. And Nokia was supposed to sell a lot of phones.

Neither has happened. Nokia is now cutting the price of its Lumia phones. Microsoft is releasing Windows Phone 8, and probably working on plan B (or at this point, really, plan C, D, E, F, or G) to crack Apple and Google’s hold on the smartphone market.

Photo: Nielsen

