CHART OF THE DAY: You Probably Don't Need A Big Mobile Data Plan

Here’s an interesting look at how much data people are actually using with their smartphones from a Validas analysis of 23,000 cell phone bills.



While the average data user eats up 400 megabytes per month, around 60% of users are actually using less than 200 megabytes per month. Interestingly, the median user is around 100 megabytes per month.

So what does that all mean? Well, it suggests that the majority of people are using less than 200 megabytes per month, which is about the cheapest data plan offered by carriers. It also means that some hogs are eating up a lot of data while most people are just using a little bit.

