CHART OF THE DAY: Google Is Closing The Gap On Apple's App Store

We thought for sure Android’s Market for apps would have blown past, or at least caught up to Apple’s iPhone App Store by now, but a look at the most recent numbers show it still has some work to do.



Apple has 350,000 apps in its App Store to Android’s 250,000. However, the rate at which apps are coming into Android’s store is faster than Apple’s App Store. In the next few months we expect the stores to be equal.

