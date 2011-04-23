CHART OF THE DAY: What People Care About When Buying A Smartphone

Earlier this week we published the results of a reader survey that assessed what people look for when buying a smartphone.
Unsurprisingly, the most important thing was the “platform”. In other words, is it running on Apple software, Google software, or something else?
In a bit of a surprise, however, the second most important thing is the feature set of the phone, not the apps it offers.
Don’t Miss: SMARTPHONE SURVEY: Why People Pick Android Vs. iPhone
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.