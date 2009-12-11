CHART OF THE DAY: Small Business Cash Crunch Fears Getting Worse And Worse

There’s been a lot of discussion about the carnage at the small business level, where credit is not so freely available.



Without credit, small businesses die on the vine, and without small businesses, job creation is impossible.

Today’s chart comes from data from DiscoverCard Small Business Watch. Each month they ask their clients how fearful they are of cash flow issues. While the number is a bit jumpy, you can see it’s been on a clear uptrend all year, with November right near the worst of it.

