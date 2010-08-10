CHART OF THE DAY: Skype Is A Real, Live Growth Company

Internet phone service Skype filed to go public today, seeking to raise $100 million.



How’s Skype doing? Pretty well, besides a $344 million legal settlement with its founders last year, to obtain the ownership of its P2P software technology.

Through the first six months of 2010, Skype earned $13.1 million on $406.2 million of sales, representing 25% year-over-year revenue growth.

Registered users grew 41% year-over-year through June, active users grew 36%, and paying users grew 23% — all solid numbers for a company that has already been around for several years.

With 8.1 million paying customers, Skype has three times as many paying members as Vonage, which reported a flat year-over-year subscriber base. However, Vonage’s paying customers spend around $31 per month, while Skype customers spend just $8 per month.

