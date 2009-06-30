CHART OF THE DAY: Homeowner Delinquencies Getting Worse And Worse

Some folks out there still seem to think the housing market is bottoming or even turning around. It’s not.



Freddie Mac is out with its latest housing market update, with a wealth of data on the housing market from its perch. One graph that stuck out for us: total delinquencies near 2.5% are way beyond the GSE’s historical norms.

When the numbers for things like delinquencies or foreclosures start to flatten or turn around, we can start talking about a turnaround. Granted, like the Case-Shiller series, some will say this particular chart is 3-months old, though nothing we’ve heard since the end of March suggests things are much different.

