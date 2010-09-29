CHART OF THE DAY: Think Gold Is Making A Move? Here's The Metal That's Really On Fire

While everyone is focused on gold’s massive surge, the reality is there is another precious metal outperforming the yellow one.



Silver is shooting up too, with its rise at 29% for 2010, according to Bespoke Investment Group. That beats gold’s 20% rise for the year thus far.

The price ratio of gold to silver has fallen as a result.

From Bespoke Investment Group:

